March 8, 2019   |   Ithaca, NY

BREAKING: Bullet found on fifth floor of East Tower

A bullet was found at around 10:30 a.m. March 8 on the fifth floor of East Tower.
By — News Editor
Published: March 8, 2019

The Office of Public Safety and Emergency Management is investigating a report of a bullet found at around 10:30 a.m. March 8 on the fifth floor of East Tower.

Thomas Dunn, associate director of the Office of Public Safety and Emergency Management, said an unknown person left a single live round on the floor. He said the round is a Remington .22 caliber. The investigation is ongoing and an officer is contacting students who reside on the floor to see if they have additional information.

Guns are prohibited on Ithaca College’s campus. In 2018, a policy changed which no longer allowed students to store guns in the Office of Public Safety.

Anyone with further information can call the Office of Public Safety at 607-274-3333 or leave an anonymous voicemail at 607-274-1060.

Madison Fernandez can be reached at mfernandez1@ithaca.edu or via Twitter: @madfernandez616

