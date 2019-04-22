BREAKING: Sexual assault reported in Natural Lands

A sexual assault was reported in the Ithaca College Natural Lands April 21.

The Office of Public Safety and Emergency Management sent an email to the campus community April 21 stating that they are investigating the assault, along with the New York State Police. According to the email, the assault took place April 21 between midnight and 4 a.m. near a recreation trail in the Natural Lands.

No description of the suspect was provided in the email.

Members of the campus community are encouraged to call the Office of Public Safety at 607-274-3333 or to leave an anonymous message at 607-274-1060 if they have any information.