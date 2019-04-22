Advertisement
April 22, 2019

BREAKING: Sexual assault reported in Natural Lands

The reported assault took place April 21 between midnight and 4 a.m. near a recreation trail in the Natural Lands.
Published: April 21, 2019

A sexual assault was reported in the Ithaca College Natural Lands April 21.

The Office of Public Safety and Emergency Management sent an email to the campus community April 21 stating that they are investigating the assault, along with the New York State Police. According to the email, the assault took place April 21 between midnight and 4 a.m. near a recreation trail in the Natural Lands.

No description of the suspect was provided in the email.

Members of the campus community are encouraged to call the Office of Public Safety at 607-274-3333 or to leave an anonymous message at 607-274-1060 if they have any information.

Madison Fernandez can be reached at mfernandez1@ithaca.edu or via Twitter: @madfernandez616

