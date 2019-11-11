Chief of staff to college president to step down in December

Melissa Daly, chief of staff to Ithaca College President Shirley M. Collado, is leaving the college Dec. 2.

Collado said in an email sent to the campus community Nov. 7 that Daly is leaving the college to serve as director of special initiatives and assistant vice provost in the Office of Academic Affairs at Emory University in Atlanta.

Ithaca College will form a small search committee of campus constituents to select the next chief of staff, Collado said in the announcement. Dave Maley, director of public relations, said there was no more information about the search available beyond what was written in the announcement.

The chief of staff is responsible for working closely with the college’s vice presidents and manages the day-to-day functioning of the Office of the President.

Daly joined the college as chief of staff in 2017. Previously, Daly was a senior executive assistant in the chancellor’s office at Rutgers University–Newark and worked with Collado there.

Daly and her family decided to relocate to Atlanta so her husband and son could continue building upon their music production and publishing company, Collado said in the announcement.