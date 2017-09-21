UPDATE: Collado hires VP to head independent student affairs division

Ithaca College President Shirley M. Collado announced Sept. 21 the creation of the Division of Student Affairs and Campus Life and the appointment of a vice president to head that division, as well as the creation of other positions on campus.

Rosanna Ferro, one of the current associate deans at Williams College, was directly appointed by Collado without a formal search, which is typically conducted by a search committee. Ferro will officially begin her role Oct. 30. She will lead the Division of Student Affairs and Campus Life.

Prior to joining Williams in 2013, Ferro held various positions at Rutgers University–New Brunswick, including serving as assistant director of the Office of Multicultural Engagement and assistant director of learning communities. Collado also came to the college from Rutgers University–New Brunswick. Ferro will be on campus Oct. 3 to engage with the campus community.

The Division of Student Affairs will be independent of the provost’s office, and the provost will continue to serve as a chief academic officer and will lead the Division of Academic Affairs, according to the announcement. Provost Linda Petrosino is slated to remain in the role until the end of the academic year. Collado said she is moving forward with a search for a “newly defined provost role and portfolio.”

In addition, Collado announced that she will be adding one case manager in student life and two counselors in the Center for Counseling and Psychological Services. These are areas where campus constituencies have demanded action in the past. Collado said in her announcement that the demand for counseling has increased both nationwide and at the college, and that the college must offer student support to be “truly student-centered.”

Collado also created the position of executive director of government and community relations, which will manage key initiatives shared between the president’s office and the offices of the college’s vice presidents and campus leaders. The search to fill this position will begin soon, according to the announcement.

In addition, Melissa Daly, a former senior executive assistant in the chancellor’s office at Rutgers University–Newark who worked with Collado previously, will now take over as chief of staff in the president’s office. Daly will officially begin in her role Nov. 6. Amanda Lippincott, who previously held that position, resigned Sept. 19.

Minnie Lauzon has been promoted to assistant to the president. She previously served as an administrative assistant. Lauzon will be responsible for coordinating presidential events and acclimating Collado to her role as president. The hiring process to fill the administrative assistant position is in the final stages.

Collado also announced that Nancy Pringle will remain in her role as senior vice president and general counsel for the Division of Human and Legal Resources and secretary to the Ithaca College Board of Trustees for another two years, through June 2019.

History of student affairs at the college

This is the first time since 2012 that student affairs will be a division independent of the Office of the Provost and Vice President for Educational Affairs. In 2012, the college integrated what was then known as the Division of Student Affairs and Campus Life with the Division of Academic Affairs. At the time, former President Tom Rochon said the move was intended to foster a more collaborative environment within the college’s administration.

That structural reorganization effectively combined the Division of Student Affairs and Campus Life with the Division of Academic Affairs under one roof as the Office of the Provost and Vice President for Education Affairs and eliminated the position of vice president of student affairs.

Under this umbrella of “educational affairs” were Student Affairs and Campus Life, the Center for Academic Advancement, Office of Intercollegiate Athletics, the Center of Civic Engagement, the Center for Faculty Excellence, the Integrative Core Curriculum, the Office of International Programs and Extended Studies, the Ithaca College Library and the Office of the Registrar.

In a 2015 open letter, faculty criticized the merger, saying the move reduced access to administration by consolidating the divisions and all they encompassed.

At the time of the merger in 2012, The Ithacan reported that the student life divisions at Elon University, Simmons College and Clarkson University all had systems where student affairs were housed under their provosts.

However, today, many colleges in Ithaca College’s common data set peer group (those similar in size and type) still have separate divisions between academics and student life. For example, Hofstra University’s academic affairs fall under the Office of the Provost, while the Division of Student Affairs stands alone, operated by their vice president of student affairs. Similarly, at Emerson College, the provost and chief academic officer is separate from the the vice president and dean of campus life.

Criticism in the past

Collado’s decision to create a new position without a formal search is a type of decision-making style that has been criticized in the past. A lack of transparency and collaborative decision-making was a source of criticism in Fall 2015 when students, faculty and staff voted “no confidence” in Rochon’s leadership, which led to his ultimate resignation. Critics also disapproved of Rochon’s top-down administrative hires without open, collaborative searches.

Another point of concern was new administrators being added as staff lines were being cut, and few new resources were added to other campus services, like Counseling and Psychological Services.

In an open letter submitted to The Ithacan in November 2015, more than 100 faculty members said, “We strongly oppose the recent decision by President Tom Rochon to create a ‘Chief Diversity Officer’ position at Ithaca College. … Our objection is to the authoritarian top-down process used to create the position. … We insist that future plans … be drafted and initiated in collaborative consultation.”

Collado and Student Affairs

At the All-College Gathering in August, Collado said she would be focusing on enhancing student affairs and campus life — which received a strong stream of applause from the audience — and strengthening her presidential team.

She also mentioned this goal at a meeting with the Faculty Council in September. Collado said she had been working to re-evaluate the current provost position. She said she felt the current portfolio — all of the components under the provost’s office — was hard to oversee and said it needed to be innovated.

She said at the meeting that she was looking forward to hearing from faculty, staff and students about what they believe should be the duty of the provost.

Collado also has a background that is steeped in student affairs. In her position at Rutgers University–Newark, Collado oversaw academic and student affairs. Before Rutgers, Collado served as vice president for student affairs and dean of Middlebury College in Vermont.

“I want you to know that I am fully committed to making decisions that will both improve the student experience at Ithaca College and allow our leaders to best serve our entire campus community,” Collado said in the announcement. “I will keep our community updated, too, as we determine the best way to fill other administrative positions occupied by interim leaders.”

This story will continue to be updated.