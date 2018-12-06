Advertisement
December 6, 2018

News

UPDATE: Attempted burglar caught in seventh incident in past month

  Caroline Brophy/The Ithacan
The Office of Public Safety is currently investigating an attempted burglary in Circle Apartment 180. This is the latest incident in a series of burglaries.
By — Assistant News Editor
Published: December 5, 2018

UPDATE: Dave Maley, public relations officer for the college, said that Public Safety and Emergency Management officers located the person who broke into Circle Apartment 180. The person is a student and is being referred to the Office of Judicial Affairs.

An unknown person entered Circle Apartment 180 at Ithaca College and demanded property from a resident Dec. 5.

The resident said the unknown perpetrator did not display a weapon and did not take anything from the apartment. The perpetrator left the scene when the resident began to call the police. This attempted burglary occurred after a string of six burglaries took place in November at the Circle Apartments.

The resident who reported the attempted burglary described the perpetrator as an approximately 6-foot-tall male wearing a ski mask, goggles, gloves and a hood. The Office of Public Safety and Emergency Management is currently investigating the report and encourages anyone who has information pertaining to the burglaries to contact the office at 607-274-3333 or leave an anonymous voicemail at 607-274-1060.

Due to the frequency of the crimes, students have started making memes out of the incidents. Following these burglaries a Twitter called “The Circles Bandit,” was created, and senior Steven Churchill has created a petition to “Free the Circles Burglar.”

 

Laura O'Brien can be reached at lobrien3@ithaca.edu or via Twitter: @L_OBrien3

