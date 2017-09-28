Advertisement
Advertisement

The Ithacan

  •  

Accuracy • Independence • Integrity

September 28, 2017   |   Ithaca, NY

News

Collado attends SGC meeting to discuss student affairs

Collado attends SGC meeting to discuss student affairs
  Ryan King/The Ithacan
From left, junior Alyse Harris is pictured at an SGC meeting with President Shirley M. Collado Sept. 25. Collado talked about the recently reinstated Division of Student Affairs.
By — Staff Writer
Published: September 27, 2017

President Shirley M. Collado addressed the Student Governance Council Sept. 25 to get feedback from students and talk about the start of her tenure as president.

Collado said she feels an “affinity” for the SGC, and she views the council as a partner. She said she wanted to make sure that bills proposed by the SGC do not get neglected once they are passed. She said that senators are partly responsible for that but mentioned how shared governance should help bills go places as well.

She then talked about how Rosanna Ferro, the newly appointed vice president of the Division of Student Affairs and Campus Life, would help ensure bills go places as well by providing a direct line of communication between students and administration.

Joe Cruz, Class of 2019 senator, asked about her background in psychology and how that can be applied to the college to address mental health. Collado answered by talking about the growing importance of mental health. She also discussed creating a mental health campaign on campus to help address that issue.

Alisar Awwad, international senator, asked Collado to respond to President Donald Trump’s latest travel ban. Collado said there were a lot of anticipated and unanticipated decisions being made on Capitol Hill. She said she wanted to be really thoughtful about when and how she uses her voice to respond to political decisions and that she received a lot of positive feedback and some negative feedback to her responses on Charlottesville and DACA.

Collado said she anticipated the Title IX changes from the Trump administration, and she assured the SGC that the college will remain committed to pursuing justice in sexual assault cases on campus.

Jake Barney, class of 2018 senator, then asked about her thoughts on a petition for students to have their names called at commencement that has been circulating on social media. The petition, which was started by parents on Change.org, has collected over 2,000 signatures. Collado said she was not aware of the petition but she was curious about students not walking the stage when she first became president. She said there are likely some logistical issues that would need to be addressed but that she was open to the idea.

She said she hopes students feel they don’t always have to fight or struggle for changes they want on campus, and she is very open to ideas and is always looking for ways to improve life on campus.

“I am grateful to have been invited,” Collado said after the meeting. “It was very helpful to hear some of the things that are very important to them as they start their year as a council.”

She also said she hopes to return again later in the semester.

Senator-at-Large Lucas Veca, who did not get a chance to ask his question about ideological diversity on campus, said he was impressed with her presentation.

“She’s all about student engagement, and I think that’s really what the college needs at this point,” he said. The students need to know that they matter to the administration because the administration has a problem with talking to its students.”

Last year, former President Tom Rochon held a similar meeting with the student government to get input from students and reflect on the previous year. At that meeting, Rochon fielded tough questions about race relations and the difficult balance between financing the college and focusing on academics. He also told the SGC that he wished he spent more time with students on campus. SGC President Carlie McClinsey said that meeting was much tenser than this one with Collado.

“When Tom Rochon came, there was a lot of tension in the room, specifically because SGC was the group that initiated the vote of no confidence,” she said. “I think that this year, the relationship between administration and SGC, in particular, is a lot stronger.”

The student vote of no confidence took place during the Fall of 2015, when students protested the racial climate on campus. Of the 6,907 students who voted, 2,550 voted “no confidence” in Rochon.

Ryan King can be reached at rking5@ithaca.edu

Latest Articles

Students participate in drone workshops at the college

Students participate in drone workshops at the college

By | Sep 27, 2017

Collado attends SGC meeting to discuss student affairs

Collado attends SGC meeting to discuss student affairs

By | Sep 27, 2017

Editorial: College should disclose student affairs funding

Editorial: College should disclose student affairs funding

By The Ithacan | Sep 27, 2017

Trending Stories

Professors hold different views regarding student devices

Professors hold different views regarding student devices

By | Sep 24, 2017

IC students recount being robbed at gunpoint

IC students recount being robbed at gunpoint

By | Sep 20, 2017

If I’m not a person of color, and I’m not white, then what am I?

The term “people of color” includes Asian Americans

By | Oct 21, 2015

Related Articles

Q&A: Meet IC’s new vice president of student affairs and campus life

Q&A: Meet IC’s new vice president of student affairs and campus life

By | Sep 23, 2017

UPDATE: Collado brings new leadership and direction to student affairs

UPDATE: Collado brings new leadership and direction to student affairs

By , | Sep 21, 2017

SGC welcomes new senators at first meeting of the semester

SGC welcomes new senators at first meeting of the semester

By | Sep 20, 2017

Comments

Related Topics

CharlottesvilleRosanna FerroShirley M. ColladoStudent Governance CouncilTitle IXTom Rochon