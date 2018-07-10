College names vice president and general counsel

Ithaca College President Shirley M. Collado announced that Guilherme Costa will become the new vice president, general counsel and secretary to the board of trustees.

Costa will officially begin his position Sept. 10, according to the announcement emailed to the college community July 10. Nancy Pringle, senior vice president for the Division of Human and Legal Resources and general counsel, will remain at the college as the executive vice president until her retirement in June 2019.

Costa has served as the chief legal officer for the South Dakota Board of Regents since 2015. The South Dakota Board of Regents is the governing board of South Dakota’s six public universities, the South Dakota School for the Deaf and the South Dakota School for the Blind and Visually Impaired. Prior to this, Costa was the associate general counsel and later the deputy general counsel for the University of Idaho from 2010 to 2015.

Costa received two bachelor’s degrees from the University of Florida — one in business administration and another in political science. He also earned a juris doctor degree from the University of Notre Dame Law School and a master’s degree from the University of Idaho in adult, organizational learning and leadership.

Collado announced the members of the search committee for the position in February. The committee was co-chaired by Melissa Daly, chief of staff in the Office of the President, and Gwen Seaquist, professor and legal studies program coordinator.

Costa’s appointment is the third and final new hire for the college’s senior leadership team for searches conducted in the 2017-2018 academic year. La Jerne Cornish began her position as the new provost and senior vice president for academic affairs July 1, and William Guerrero will begin his position as the new vice president for finance and administration July 16.

Pringle and David Maley, senior public information officer at the college, were not immediately available for comment.