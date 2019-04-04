Advertisement
April 4, 2019   |   Ithaca, NY

News

College responds to reports of people getting drugged at local bars

  File Photo/The Ithacan
The Ithaca Police Department received complaints from individuals reporting that they might have been drugged in bars on The Commons over the last few days, beginning March 29.
By — Staff Writer
Published: April 3, 2019

Student Affairs and Campus Life and the Office of Public Safety at Ithaca College released a message to the campus community April 3 concerning druggings that occurred at bars on The Commons over the weekend.

The Ithaca Police Department is responding to complaints it has received from individuals reporting that they might have been drugged in area bars on The Commons over the last few days, beginning March 29. None of the identified victims at this time are Ithaca College students, according to the message. The Ithaca Police Department is conducting the investigation, which is ongoing.

The message, sent from Bill Kerry, director of public safety and emergency management, and Dean of Students Bonnie Prunty, asks students to take precautions regarding their drinks. Students are advised not to leave drinks unattended, not to consume drinks that were not prepared in front of them, not to accept drinks from individuals the student does not know and to always be aware of one’s surroundings.

The Ithaca Police Department can be contacted at its dispatch number, (607)-272-3245, its administrative number, (607)-272-9973 or its anonymous tipline number, (607)-330-0000. It can also be contacted through its email, policeinfo@cityofithaca.org and through its anonymous tip website.  

Ashley Stalnecker can be reached at astalnecker@ithaca.edu

