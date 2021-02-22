Cornell lowers COVID-19 alert level after cases decrease

Cornell University lowered its COVID-19 alert level Feb. 22 from yellow, meaning there is a low to moderate risk of transmission, to green, meaning cases are rare and transmission is controlled.

Cornell raised its alert level Feb. 5 after the university identified a cluster of positives tied to a party in Collegetown that multiple Greek life organizations attended. The university reported cases in the double digits between Feb. 3 and 7. Since Feb. 12, cases have been in the single digits, averaging about two cases per day. Quarantine and isolation capacity is 67% available, according to Cornell’s COVID-19 Dashboard.

Active cases in Tompkins County have also been lower compared to the last few weeks. As of Feb. 22, there are 137 active cases in the county. There were seven new cases reported Feb. 22

Ryan Lombardi, vice president for student affairs and campus life at Cornell, said in an email to students that the lowered alert level will open up more in-person activities, including fitness centers. However, student organizations and club and intramural sports will continue virtually.

Cornell and other Ivy League schools will not be participating in spring sports this year after the season was canceled Feb. 18.

Ithaca College announced Feb. 17 that it is relaxing some COVID-19 restrictions due to a low number of cases on campus. During the week of Feb. 14–20, there was one positive case from a residential student. Between Feb. 7–13, there were three positive cases. There are six active cases as of Feb. 22 — one residential student, two off-campus students, two staff members and one faculty member. There are seven students in public health quarantine and isolation and six students in travel advisory quarantine.

Testing at the college is done through a saliva self-collection process. Samples can be dropped off by 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday at the Athletics and Events Center, the Campus Center and Terrace 13. Symptomatic members of the campus community cannot access campus and should seek testing at The Shops at Ithaca Mall sampling site or the downtown sampling site.