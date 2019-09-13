Advertisement
Advertisement

The Ithacan

  •  

Accuracy • Independence • Integrity

September 13, 2019   |   Ithaca, NY

News

Dean of School of Music to leave Ithaca College

Dean of School of Music to leave Ithaca College
  Courtesy of Ithaca College
Karl Paulnack, dean of the School of Music, will leave Ithaca College at the end of the 2019–20 academic year. He has served as dean since 2013.
By — Assistant News Editor
Published: September 13, 2019

Karl Paulnack, dean of the School of Music at Ithaca College, will leave the college at the end of the 2019–20 academic year.

La Jerne Cornish, provost and senior vice president for academic affairs, announced Paulnack’s departure in an email sent to the campus community Sept. 13. Paulnack was selected as dean in 2013 to fill the vacancy left by former dean Greg Woodard. Before becoming dean, Paulnack was director of the Music Division at The Boston Conservatory.

“We are so grateful for Karl’s dedicated service to the college over these past six years, and in this final year we look forward to both celebrating his many accomplishments and working with him to set a bright future for the School of Music,” Cornish said via email.

Cornish said Paulnack gave his notice almost a year in advance so the college could begin its search for a new dean during the 201920 academic year. 

Paulnack originally worked at the college on the music faculty between 1986 and 1997. 

During his time as dean, Paulnack led the School of Music through the National Association of Schools of Music reaccreditation process. The School of Music was accredited by the National Association of Schools of Music through the 202728 academic year. 

Paulnack also helped establish the Master of Business Administration degree in entertainment and media management at the college. The degree, based in the School of Business, integrates business, communications and music faculty to teach students the multiple aspects of creative content. 

Paulnack was also named to the Higher Education Advisory Group of the National Alliance for Audition Support, which is an initiative to increase diversity in American orchestras.

Ashley Stalnecker can be reached at astalnecker@ithaca.edu or via Twitter: @Ashley_Stal

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Articles

Filmmaker discusses documentary making and climate activism

Filmmaker discusses documentary making and climate activism

By | Sep 13, 2019

Dean of School of Music to leave Ithaca College

Dean of School of Music to leave Ithaca College

By | Sep 13, 2019

Skateboarding club rolls onto the scene

Skateboarding club rolls onto the scene

By The Ithacan | Sep 12, 2019

Advertisement
Advertisement

Related Articles

New H&S dean aims to build stability and strengthen identity

New H&S dean aims to build stability and strengthen identity

By | Sep 2, 2019

School of Music works on diversifying music selection

School of Music works on diversifying music selection

By | Mar 30, 2016

Search under way for new music school dean

Search under way for new music school dean

By | Jan 31, 2013

Related Topics

James J Whalen School of MusicKarl PaulnackLa Jerne CornishMaster of Business AdministrationSchool of Business