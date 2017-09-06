Advertisement
September 6, 2017

News

Follow Ithaca College freshman through First Bomber Weekend

By — Community Engagement Editor
Published: September 6, 2017

Ithaca College students, faculty and staff celebrated First Bomber Weekend on campus Sept. 1–4. The weekend is hosted annually by the college to welcome freshmen and introduce them to organizations, services and opportunities on campus.

The weekend began Sept. 1 with a carnival in IC Square, where students played games and won prizes as they familiarized themselves with services on campus like Student Financial Services. The same night, students watched all four of the college’s a cappella groups:  Ithacapella, Premium Blend, IC Voicestream and Pitch Please. After the performance, President Shirley M. Collado joined the students as they made wishes by tossing water into the fountains under a sky of fireworks.

The following days consisted of morning yoga classes at the Fitness Center, rock climbing sessions, trips to the Ithaca Farmer’s Market and a barbecue at the newly renovated Campus Center Dining Hall.

Students also got the chance to become acquainted with the City of Ithaca beyond South Hill, meet new people on campus and get a taste of its student life.

Keep reading for our live coverage of the weekend. Also, follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat @IthacanOnline for coverage of future events.

We're at the carnival at IC Square, and there's so much to do, from games to crafts! #IC125 #FirstBomberWeekend

A post shared by The Ithacan (@ithacanonline) on

 

IC students celebrate #FirstBomberWeekend with Saturday morning yoga. #IC125

A post shared by The Ithacan (@ithacanonline) on

Senior Coda Smith tries bouldering at the rock wall. #FirstBomberWeekend #IC125

A post shared by The Ithacan (@ithacanonline) on

 

Maura Aleardi can be reached at maleardi@ithaca.edu or via Twitter: @maurabugara

Collado will not live in Ithaca College’s president’s mansion

Collado will not live in Ithaca College’s president’s mansion

By | Sep 5, 2017

President Collado releases statement regarding DACA

President Collado releases statement regarding DACA

By | Sep 5, 2017

