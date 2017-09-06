Follow Ithaca College freshman through First Bomber Weekend

Ithaca College students, faculty and staff celebrated First Bomber Weekend on campus Sept. 1–4. The weekend is hosted annually by the college to welcome freshmen and introduce them to organizations, services and opportunities on campus.

The weekend began Sept. 1 with a carnival in IC Square, where students played games and won prizes as they familiarized themselves with services on campus like Student Financial Services. The same night, students watched all four of the college’s a cappella groups: Ithacapella, Premium Blend, IC Voicestream and Pitch Please. After the performance, President Shirley M. Collado joined the students as they made wishes by tossing water into the fountains under a sky of fireworks.

The following days consisted of morning yoga classes at the Fitness Center, rock climbing sessions, trips to the Ithaca Farmer’s Market and a barbecue at the newly renovated Campus Center Dining Hall.

Students also got the chance to become acquainted with the City of Ithaca beyond South Hill, meet new people on campus and get a taste of its student life.

Students like freshman Kenneth Williams are writing down what they love about the IC dining hall. He wrote, "The clapping when someone goes out the fire exit." #IC125 #FirstBomberWeekend A post shared by The Ithacan (@ithacanonline) on Sep 1, 2017 at 1:17pm PDT

"It is my wish for the members of this class of students to find their voice and lifelong passion at IC," President Shirley M. Collado said. pic.twitter.com/GgEoSGHfO6 — The Ithacan (@IthacanOnline) September 2, 2017

"It was fun, just not a good idea right after yoga," freshman Brianna Hurd said about climbing the rock wall. #FirstBomberWeekend #IC125 pic.twitter.com/5qhZKEmvpg — The Ithacan (@IthacanOnline) September 2, 2017

