IC announces search committee for VP and general counsel

Ithaca College President Shirley M. Collado sent an email to the college community Feb. 8 announcing the members of the search committee for vice president and general counsel.

Melissa Daly, chief of staff in the Office of the President, and Gwen Seaquist, professor and legal studies program coordinator, are co-chairs of the committee.

Steven Mauk, professor of performance studies; Kip Opperman, lecturer in the Department of Speech-Language Pathology and Audiology; and Cory Young, associate professor and graduate program chair in the Department of Strategic Communication are the faculty members on the committee.

Doreen Hettich-Atkins, director of strategic planning and administration; Wendy Rizzo, assistant director of Student Financial Services; and John Sigg, interim dean of the School of Health Sciences and Human Performance are the staff members on the committee.

“I’m honored to be selected for this important search and know that the committee will do it’s best to bring candidates to campus who are a good fit for the future of Ithaca College,” Hettich-Atkins said via email.

Junior Zoe Mendrysa is the student representative on the committee. She said she was chosen for the committee after applying on OrgSync and is excited to provide a student’s perspective on the selection process.

“I think that it’s important to talk about diversity in a lot of these situations and what they’re going to do for the school and not for more of the institutional board, and how it’s going to benefit and impact the students,” Mendrysa said.

Jack H. Dembow ’77, member of the Board of Trustees, is also on the committee.

Collado said via email that the committee will begin work with Witt/Kieffer, a private executive search firm, next week. The college is working with Witt/Kieffer to select the provost and vice president for finance and administration.

Collado said this committee will conduct the final planned administrative search of the academic year. The search is anticipated to be completed by May.

“I am deeply grateful for the work that all three of our search committees are doing on behalf of the college,” Collado said via email. “This is an exciting time for IC as we set the course for our senior leadership team in the years ahead.”