The Ithacan

  •  

Accuracy • Independence • Integrity

February 5, 2020

News

Ithaca College alum named CEO of J.Crew

  Shehanee Fernando/The Ithacan
By — Assistant News Editor
Published: February 5, 2020

Ithaca College trustee Jan Singer ’86 has been named CEO of the clothing retailer J.Crew, according to a statement released by the company Jan. 28. 

Singer, who majored in business and psychology at the college, left her former position as CEO of Victoria’s Secret lingerie and joined J.Crew, which is currently struggling financially, on Feb. 2. She has worked in the fashion industry for over 25 years at iconic brands like Calvin Klein, Chanel, Nike and Prada, according to an article posted Jan. 29 on IC News

“I’m excited and honored to join this iconic brand and team at such an important time,” Singer said in the college’s announcement. “For me, J.Crew has led specialty retail by knowing what it takes to be a brand — putting the consumer first and at the center. My passion for developing product, brand experiences and teams feels very at home at J.Crew. It’s a beloved brand that has always been in my heart and, like millions of consumers, in my closet.”

Chad Leat, director and chairman of the board of directors at J.Crew, said in the J.Crew statement that Singer is a “dynamic leader” who has a “passion for [the] brand, focused vision of [the company’s] potential and deep understanding of the modern consumer.” 

J.Crew has said it operates 184 J.Crew stores, 138 Madewell stores, which is an affiliate brand of J.Crew, and 171 factory outlets.

Singer recently joined the Ithaca College Board of Trustees in April and returned to the college again in Fall 2019 to address faculty members, staff and students who are part of the Women’s Mentoring Network at the college. Singer was given the Beta Gamma Sigma Business Achievement Award on behalf of the college’s international honor society chapter in 2018. 

 

Cora Payne can be reached at cpayne2@ithaca.edu

