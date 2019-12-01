The Ithacan

News

Ithaca College classes canceled Dec. 2 due to weather

  Elias Olsen/The Ithacan
Students walk from classes through the snow in February. Approximately 6–12 inches of snow are expected from Dec. 1 at 7 a.m. to Dec. 3 at midnight, according to the National Weather Service.
By — News Editor
Published: November 30, 2019

Ithaca College has canceled classes Monday, Dec. 2 due to inclement weather.

The college sent a message to the campus community Nov. 30 stating that classes will be canceled but that the college will remain open otherwise. Any other changes will be announced at a later time, according to the message. 

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning that is in effect in Ithaca from Dec. 1 at 7 a.m. to Dec. 3 at midnight. Approximately 6–12 inches of snow are expected in Ithaca during this time.  

As students are preparing to return to campus following Thanksgiving Break, the college opened its residence halls and some dining options early Nov. 30 due to difficult travel conditions.

In Spring 2019, some students criticized the college’s decision to delay classes due to a severe chill warning as opposed to canceling them. The last time classes were canceled due to weather was in November 2018.

Madison Fernandez can be reached at mfernandez1@ithaca.edu or via Twitter: @madfernandez616

