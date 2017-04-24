Advertisement
April 24, 2017

News

Ithaca College releases results of 2017 campus-climate survey

By The Ithacan
Published: April 24, 2017

Ithaca College has released the results of the most recent campus-climate survey, titled “Assessment of Climate for Learning, Living, and Working,” which reveals disparities in comfort levels among social, identity and employee groups on campus.

The Climate Study Working Group formed in December 2015 and worked with an outside firm, Rankin & Associates Consulting, to formulate and conduct the survey of the campus community. They conducted 19 focus groups with 139 students, faculty and staff, and used this data to formulate questions that were sent to the community in the fall.

Forty-six percent of the community responded, which amounts to 3,823 respondents.

The CSWG will hold two campus presentations on the results of the survey April 25 in Textor Hall 103, one from noon to 1:30 p.m. and one from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Here are some key findings from the Rankin & Associates summary:

  • Seventy percent felt “very comfortable” or “comfortable” with campus climate, but there were disparities among groups who felt this way.
    • 23 percent of men, 18 percent of women, 13 percent of transspectrum respondents
    • 21 percent of heterosexual, 15 of percent LGBTQ respondents
    • 23 percent of Christian, 17 percent of “no affiliation,” 15 percent of “multiple affiliations” respondents
    • 13 percent of respondents with a single disability, 13 percent of respondents with multiple disabilities, 21 percent of respondents with no disability
  • Eighty-six percent of tenure and tenure-track faculty “strongly agreed” or “agreed” that teaching is valued by the college. The response rate from nontenured faculty is not mentioned. 
  • There was a disparity between people of color and white people and between multiracial and white people on “perceived academic success,” though numbers are not given.
  • Twenty percent experienced exclusionary, intimidating or hostile conduct within past year.
    • 27 percent of conduct was based on gender identity, 21 percent based on ethnicity, 14 percent based on position at the college
    • 44 percent of transspectrum respondents, 21 percent of women, 15 percent of men experienced this conduct
    • 67 percent of Asian/Asian American, 33 percent of Black/African American, 33 percent of Hispanic/Latin@/Chican@, 29 percent of multiracial, 33 percent of additional people of color, 5 percent of white respondents experienced this conduct
    • 29 percent of faculty, 28 percent of staff, 17 percent of undergraduate, 9 percent of graduate student respondents experienced this conduct
  • Forty-nine percent of faculty and 57 percent of staff seriously considered leaving IC last year.
    • 51 percent stated financial reasons, 46 percent said it was because of limited opportunities for advancement
    • 35 percent of Asian/Asian American, 64 percent of Black/African American, 71 percent of Hispanic/Latin@/Chican@, 57 percent of multiracial, 88 percent of additional people of color, 53 percent of white respondents
  • Only 44 percent of tenure/tenure-track faculty felt tenure standards were applied equally among faculty.
  • Only 6 percent of tenure/tenure-track faculty strongly agreed or agreed that senior administrators take faculty opinions seriously.
  • Fifteen percent of respondents experienced unwanted sexual conduct.
    • The majority did not report the incident.

This post will be updated.

