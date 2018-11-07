Ithaca Police have no updates about shooting on The Commons Oct. 26

A male Ithaca College student was shot on The Commons at 1:23 a.m. Oct. 26. Currently, there are no updates on any leads or suspects concerning the crime.

The victim was shot in the chest outside of Casablanca Pizzeria during an argument following an altercation within the restaurant, according to a press release from the Ithaca Police Department. The victim was taken to the hospital and was later released, according to an email that Rosanna Ferro, vice president of the Division of Student Affairs and Campus Life, sent to the college campus following the report.

The suspects of the shooting fled the scene. According to a media release from the Ithaca Police Department, one of the people involved in the shooting was a white male wearing a light-colored, hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Jamie Williamson, public information officer of the Ithaca Police Department, said there is no update to report at this time on the case. Tom Dunn, assistant director and deputy chief of the Office of Public Safety and Emergency Management, said the incident occurred in the Ithaca Police Department’s jurisdiction, so Public Safety is not directly involved in any investigation into the shooting.