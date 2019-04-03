Advertisement
Advertisement

The Ithacan

  •  

Accuracy • Independence • Integrity

April 3, 2019   |   Ithaca, NY

News

Park Center for Independent Media announces Izzy Award winners

Park Center for Independent Media announces Izzy Award winners
  Courtesy of Izzy Award web page
The winners for the 11th annual Izzy Award were Earth Island Journal, Laura Flanders, Dave Lindorff and Aaron Maté.
By — News Editor
Published: April 3, 2019

The Park Center for Independent Media announced the winners of the 11th annual Izzy Award on April 3.

This year, the award will be presented to one publication and three journalists: Earth Island Journal, Laura Flanders, Dave Lindorff and Aaron Maté.

Earth Island Journal features stories on the relationships between the environment, women and indigenous peoples. The award is being presented for the Autumn 2018 edition of the journal. Laura Flanders is the host and executive producer of “The Laura Flanders Show,” a program that explores racist, sexist and economic exclusionary policies. Dave Lindorff is an investigative journalist who has reported on the Pentagon’s misleading annual financial reports. He also runs the alternative news site This Can’t Be Happening! Aaron Maté is an independent journalist who has contributed to The Nation with pieces about the Mueller investigation.

Raza Rumi, director of the Park Center for Independent Media, said there were over 30 submissions for the awards. The Izzy Award is awarded by judges Rumi; Jeff Cohen, retired director of the Park Center for Independent Media and retired associate professor in the Department of Journalism; and Linda Jue, executive director and editor at G.W. Williams Center for Independent Journalism in San Francisco. The awards are given to journalists who have exhibited “outstanding achievement in independent media,” according to the Park Center for Independent Media’s website. Rumi said that like previous Izzy winners, the recipients have always been advocates for telling the truth and have had major impacts on national politics and political conversations. He said the award signifies the importance of independent media among claims of fake news in today’s media environment.

“These awards recognize that ongoing, long tradition of dissent in America,” Rumi said. “At the same time, it is an encouragement to younger journalists who choose to avoid the business as usual.”

The award is given in honor of I.F. “Izzy” Stone, a politically radical American investigative journalist and writer of the 20th century. The ceremony will be held 7 p.m. April 15 in the Emerson Suites.

Madison Fernandez can be reached at mfernandez1@ithaca.edu or via Twitter: @madfernandez616

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Articles

Born to Row: Freshman rower makes impact for women’s crew

Born to Row: Freshman rower makes impact for women’s crew

By | Apr 3, 2019

Editorial: “Believe survivors” vandalism needs prompt discussion

Editorial: “Believe survivors” vandalism needs prompt discussion

By The Ithacan | Apr 3, 2019

Editorial: WorkOUT breaks down barriers in fitness culture

Editorial: WorkOUT breaks down barriers in fitness culture

By The Ithacan | Apr 3, 2019

Related Articles

New independent media director brings international perspective

New independent media director brings international perspective

By | Sep 23, 2018

Independent journalists receive 10th annual Izzy Awards

Independent journalists receive 10th annual Izzy Awards

By | Apr 25, 2018

Ithaca College Izzy Award recipients announced

Ithaca College Izzy Award recipients announced

By | Mar 20, 2017

Comments

Related Topics

Earth Island JournalIzzy AwardPark Center for Independent MediaPCIM