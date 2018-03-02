Advertisement
The Ithacan

  •  

Accuracy • Independence • Integrity

March 2, 2018

News

Past Deadline: Breaking down the history that led to Public Safety's 'tarnished reputation'

By The Ithacan — Grace Elletson
Published: March 2, 2018

This week on Past Deadline, Host Grace Elletson speaks to Senior Staff Writer Max Denning about his most recent article concerning the external assessment of The Office of Public Safety and Emergency Management that was released on Feb. 22. Denning and Elletson discuss the history surrounding what has lead Public Safety to have such a troubled relationship with the college community, and what the office is doing now to change the minds of students, faculty and staff.

You can subscribe to our podcasts on iTunes here and SoundCloud here.

