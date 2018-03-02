Past Deadline: Breaking down the history that led to Public Safety’s ‘tarnished reputation’

This week on Past Deadline, Host Grace Elletson speaks to Senior Staff Writer Max Denning about his most recent article concerning the external assessment of The Office of Public Safety and Emergency Management that was released on Feb. 22. Denning and Elletson discuss the history surrounding what has lead Public Safety to have such a troubled relationship with the college community, and what the office is doing now to change the minds of students, faculty and staff.

