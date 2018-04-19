Advertisement
April 19, 2018

News

Racist message found in Williams Hall bathroom

  Facebook user Talia Jean Weindling
Junior Talia Jean Weindling found the words “F--- Black people” in the gender-neutral bathroom on the third floor of Williams Hall on April 19.
By — Staff Writer
Published: April 19, 2018

Racist language was found written in the gender-neutral bathroom at approximately 11 a.m. April 19 on the third floor of Williams Hall at Ithaca College.

Junior Talia Jean Weindling reported seeing the words “F— Black people” to the Office of Public Safety and Emergency Management, and she posted a picture of the scene on the Overheard at IC Facebook page.

Thomas Dunn, lieutenant in the Office of Public Safety and Emergency Management, said Public Safety classified the incident as Making Graffiti under article 145.60 in the New York State Penal Law.

She said there was an original comment a few months ago in the bathroom that said, “Black Lives Matter.” When she was in the bathroom April 17, she said she noticed the words “Don’t be exclusive,” and “All lives matter” as well as “Blue lives matter,” but the words she saw April 19 had not yet been added.

“I know Ithaca as a very peaceful, loving, equal type of town, and I guess that’s why I applied to this school,” Weindling said. “I think that’s been changing and people have been more open, knowing that they can have more support in this type of red ideology.”

Organizations like Ushahidi and the Anti-Defamation League have been tracking an increase in hate crimes and harassment nationwide since the 2016 election.

Public Safety Lieutenant Thomas Dunn said Public Safety classified the incident as Making Graffiti under article 145.60 in the New York State Penal Law. For the incident to be classified as Hate Crime under New York State Penal Law, the incident needs to be a specified offense and there needs to be proof that the suspect’s motive was based on a “belief or perception regarding the race, color, national origin, ancestry, gender, religion, religious practice, age, disability or sexual orientation of a person, regardless of whether the belief or perception is correct,” according to the penal law.

“Public Safety understands and sympathizes with the feelings of our community and our community members,” Dunn said. “We are under the constraints of following the New York State statutes, how they are written and how you must apply those statutes.”

This story will continue to be updated.

Ashley Stalnecker can be reached at astalnecker@ithaca.edu

