Second IC community member tests positive for COVID-19

A second member of the Ithaca College campus community tested positive for COVID-19, according to an email from Ithaca College President Shirley M. Collado on March 16.

The individual who tested positive has been at home in isolation since their samples were collected March 11, the campuswide email said. The Tompkins County Health Department (TCHD) does not believe that this case is related to the first case in Tompkins County, announced March 15, the campuswide email said.

Public nurses are currently conducting an investigation to determine whether or not others have been exposed, the campuswide email said.

Frank Kruppa, director of public health at TCHD, said in a statement March 16 that the health department is collaborating with other organizations in the region to prevent COVID-19 from spreading further.

“Tompkins County now has its second positive case of COVID-19,” Kruppa said in the statement. “While we continue to prepare to limit the community spread of this virus, we want to assure residents that we are working closely with local agencies to mitigate future exposure.”

The health department said there is no generalized risk to the wider Ithaca College campus community because of the two positive test results, the campuswide email said.

Collado also said in the email that the college will not be releasing the identities of those who tested positive and will no longer continue to be emailing the campus community with updates about individuals testing positive.

“Given the increasing spread of coronavirus nationally and in New York state, the likelihood grows with each day that more cases will be reported locally,” Collado said in the campuswide email. “Moving forward, we will not issue a message announcing each individual case among the Ithaca College community.”

Collado said she recommends that campus community members regularly check the college’s coronavirus website page for updated information.