IC community member tests positive for COVID-19

A member of the Ithaca College campus community has tested positive for COVID-19, according to an announcement from Ithaca College President Shirley M. Collado on March 15.

The IC community member who tested positive is currently under “mandatory isolation” in their home, the announcement said. They reported to Tompkins County Health Department (TCHD) on March 5 that they were experiencing symptoms shortly before the college’s spring break. There is only one confirmed case in Tompkins County, according to TCHD.

There are currently 12 members of the IC community who have been identified as possibly being exposed to COVID-19 through interactions with the individual, the announcement said. The health department has reached out to all those potentially exposed to further evaluate them, the announcement said.

The college was notified March 14 by the TCHD, Collado said in the announcement.

“While news like this is not necessarily unexpected, I know it may hit home for a lot of us in a way that makes this situation very real,” Collado said in the announcement. “I ask that you please continue to take good care of yourself and your loved ones as we all navigate this truly challenging moment.”

The IC community member who tested positive identity cannot be revealed because of health and safety reasons, the announcement said.

Frank Kruppa, director of public health at TCHD, said in a statement on March 15 that there is no generalized risk to the wider campus community because of the positive test result.

“I know this recent case brings up many concerns and questions for the public,” Kruppa said in the statement. “It is important to know that the Health Department is working diligently and does not believe that there is any general risk to the wider community. We will continue to work closely and support Ithaca College to ensure that necessary steps are taken.”

Ithaca College extended its spring break an extra week from March 16–22. Starting March 23 through April 6, the college will continue classes through online learning methods.

Further information can be found on multiple outlets including: Ithaca College’s frequently asked questions (FAQ) page, the TCHD website, the World Health Organization (WHO) website and the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention website.