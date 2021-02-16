February 16, 2021
Services suspended at Ithaca Urgent Care due to COVID-19

  Kate Wolfel/The Ithacan
The urgent care is located at 10 Arrowwood Drive, and all staff and resources will be reallocated to Cayuga Medical Center until the urgent care is able to reopen, according to an email Feb. 11.
By — Assistant News Editor
Published: February 15, 2021

Cayuga Health Systems (CHS) is suspending services at the Ithaca Urgent Care starting Feb. 15.

The urgent care is located at 10 Arrowwood Drive, and all staff and resources will be reallocated to Cayuga Medical Center until the urgent care is able to reopen, according to an email Feb. 11. The urgent care is closing due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Other CHS services will remain open. These include Surgicare, Imaging and Cayuga Hematology Oncology Associates.

“Many other communities locally and across the country are experiencing the same issues and are temporarily suspending services at urgent care centers,” said John Turner, vice president of public relations for CHS. “The Cayuga Health staff continues to rise up to the many challenges that we have faced over this past year and persevere.”

Tompkins County has 185 active COVID-19 cases, and there have been a total of 3,300 positive cases since March 2020. Ithaca College has seven active cases: four are residential students, two are staff members and one is a faculty member. There have been 213 total positive cases at the college since Aug. 14. Testing for the spring semester is done through a saliva self-collection process. Samples can be dropped off by 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday at the Campus Center, the Athletics and Events Center and Terrace 13. Symptomatic members of the campus community are not allowed on campus and should seek testing at The Shops at Ithaca Mall sampling site or downtown sampling site.

Caitlin Holtzman can be reached at choltzman@ithaca.edu

