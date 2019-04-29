SGC elections for 2019–20 academic year announced

IC Change has been elected to the Student Governance Council Executive Board at Ithaca College for the 2019–20 academic year. Senior Year is Coming has been elected to the Class of 2020 senior council, and eight SGC senators were also elected.

The results were announced April 28. IC Change is composed of junior Farwa Shakeel as president, sophomore Connor Shea as vice president of campus affairs, sophomore Allison Kelley as vice president of business and finance, freshman Reed Pollard as vice president of academic affairs and sophomore Eva Kirie as vice president of communications. The board ran unopposed and received 88.32 percent of the vote. There were 30 votes for no confidence that comprised 11.67 percent of the vote.

A total of 257 people voted in the 2019–20 SGC Executive Board election. In 2018, a total of 74 people voted in the SGC Executive Board election. IC Change received 227 votes.

Shakeel said the new executive board is excited to bring new life to the SGC because she thinks there are still many people who do not know what the SGC is.

She said the executive board is going to work on increasing communication within the SGC and with the student body. She said she is looking forward to working with the senate and executive board during the 2019–20 academic year.

“Overall, I’m excited to be leading a team of energetic students, not just on my e-board but also on the senate,” Shakeel said.

Sophomore Mayuri Perera was elected as international senator, freshman Abigail Murtha was re-elected as senator for the School of Health Sciences and Human Performance, junior Hunter Flamm was re-elected as senator for the School of Humanities and Sciences, sophomore Alexander Perry was re-elected as varsity sports senator and sophomore Ashley Stalnecker was elected as club sports senator.

Perera received 100 percent of the vote with seven votes, Murtha received 90 percent of the vote with 36 votes and four votes of no confidence and Flamm received 83.3 percent of the vote with 20 votes and four votes of no confidence. Perry received 76.5 percent of the vote with 13 votes and four votes of no confidence, and Stalnecker received 91.3 percent of the vote with 21 votes and two votes of no confidence.

Freshman Sebastian Chavez, freshman Mark Scaglione and freshman Maxwell Powers were all elected as Senators-at-Large. Up to five Senator-at-Large positions can be filled.

Chavez received 34.1 percent of the vote with 149 votes, Scaglione won 27 percent of the vote with 118 votes and Powers received 26 percent of the vote with 112 votes. There were 58 votes of no confidence.

Senior Year is Coming received 62.7 percent of the vote. It is composed of juniors Gabrielle Picca as president, Morgan Shibel as vice president, Emily Bonanno as director of finance, Aisha Mae Mughal as director of communications, Jessica Competiello as director of marketing and Annabel Randolph as chief of staff.

A total of 333 people voted for the Class of 2020 senior council. Senior Year is Coming received 209 votes, and 2020’s Declassified Senior Year Survival Guide received 124 votes. In 2018, a total of 62 people voted in the Class of 2019 senior council election.

Picca said the council has important goals it hopes to achieve during the 2019–20 academic year, and she is excited to make the year the best it can be for her and the Class of 2020.

“By being elected president, it gives me something else to look forward to for my last year at Ithaca College,” Picca said. “We have some really great ideas that we are looking to accomplish next year.”