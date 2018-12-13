Student burglar suspect posts bail and awaits trial

The Ithaca College student who was arrested and charged for the Nov. 23 burglary of Circle Apartment 341 is currently at home following a hospitalization for mental health reasons.

A person close to the suspect said the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office and Office of Public Safety and Emergency Management searched the suspect’s room and the common room in their Circle Apartment Nov. 28 and found the stolen items. The suspect was then taken away in handcuffs, and the person has not been in contact with the suspect since this time. The suspect was not charged for any of the other burglaries of Circle Apartments, Tom Dunn, associate director of the Office of Public Safety and Emergency Management, said. Public Safety is still investigating five Circle Apartment burglaries, three of which occurred between Nov. 9 and Nov. 10, and two others that occurred Nov. 27.

The suspect was arrested for the burglary Nov. 23 and given an immediate arraignment, Dunn said. The suspect was held at the Tompkins County Public Safety Building until Nov. 24 when the $1,000 bail was paid, Captain Ray Bunce of Tompkins County Jail said.

“I honestly didn’t think [the suspect] did it,” the person close to the suspect said. “That’s what I told the cops. … He never stole from me. … Then, they found everything they were looking for.”

The suspect told The Ithacan they were not able to discuss the case extensively because of a contract with their legal representatives, but they confirmed that they were hospitalized for mental health–related issues following the arrest and are currently at home. The suspect also said their court date for the arrest is Jan. 31.

The person who is close to the suspect said the suspect spent Thanksgiving break alone in their apartment, which the person was concerned about because of the suspect’s mental health issues.

“I think [the suspect] was always kind of depressed,” they said. “He had mentioned to me before about wanting to see a therapist. I don’t think he’s helpless. I just think a week of isolation, not going home for Thanksgiving — that was just like a warning sign. I knew something bad was going to happen.”

Another person close to the suspect confirmed the date of the search of the suspect’s apartment. This person said they have not had contact with the suspect since Nov. 28.