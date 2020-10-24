TC3 announces new COVID-19 cases and potential exposures

Tompkins Cortland Community College (TC3) announced three new positive COVID-19 cases, as well as potential exposures.

In an Oct. 22 announcement, TC3 announced that three students tested positive for COVID-19 and are in off-campus isolation. There was an in-person exposure in an Oct. 19 class, according to the announcement. One faculty member and three students were required to quarantine, and the exposure areas have been deep cleaned.

There was a potential exposure in an Oct. 15 in-person class that is being investigated by the Tompkins County Health Department. Several students and one faculty member may have to quarantine, the announcement said.

As of Oct. 22, one person is in quarantine in a residence hall, and eight people are in quarantine in off-campus locations.

In September, a cluster of eight positive cases was connected to both TC3 and Cornell University students. Six TC3 students tested positive for COVID-19 on Sept. 2, with four associated with the cluster. TC3 began in-person classes Aug. 31 but held remote instruction from Sept. 3 to 11.

There are 86 active cases in Tompkins County as of Oct. 23. Since March 14, there have been 574 total cases. So far, October is the worst month in Tompkins County since COVID-19 tracking began, with 156 total cases. In September, there were 154 cases.

This recent increase in positive cases in Tompkins County caused Cayuga Medical Center to temporarily suspend visitation beginning Oct. 19. As of Oct. 23, visitation is still paused.

There are currently eight active cases at Ithaca College as of Oct. 23, and there have been 32 cases at the college since Aug. 14. Ithaca College students who are experiencing symptoms should call the Hammond Health Center at 607-274-3177. Faculty and staff members who are symptomatic are not allowed on campus and should go to the sampling site at The Shops at Ithaca Mall. On-campus testing is available for students and employees from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Tuesday and Wednesday in October at the Athletics and Events Center.