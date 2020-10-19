Cayuga Medical Center temporarily pauses visitation

The Cayuga Medical Center temporarily suspended visitation Oct. 19 because of a recent increase in COVID-19 cases in Tompkins County.

The medical center is restricting visitors until further notice beginning at 7 p.m. Oct. 19, a press release stated. This means that no visitors will be allowed to enter the hospital until the temporary restrictions are lifted. Exceptions will be made when necessary, like for delivery at Cayuga Birthplace. Family members or legal representatives will be allowed into the hospital if a patient is in end-of-life care. Emergency room patients can be accompanied by an individual for support, but that individual cannot enter the inpatient hospital units, the statement said. Everyone entering the building will have a health screening.

There are 59 active COVID-19 cases in Tompkins County as of Oct. 19, with nine active hospitalizations. There have been 530 cases in Tompkins County since March 14. There were five or more new cases in the county every day from Oct. 11 to Oct. 18, according to the Tompkins County Health Department.

Ithaca College students who are experiencing symptoms should call the Hammond Health Center at 607-274-3177. Faculty and staff members who are symptomatic are not allowed on campus and should go to the sampling site at The Shops at Ithaca Mall. On-campus testing is available for students and employees from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Tuesday and Wednesday in October at the Athletics and Events Center. There are eight active cases at the college as of Oct. 19, and there have been 27 cases at the college since Aug. 14.

“We understand this will be difficult for some patients and apologize for the inconvenience,” the statement said. “We encourage everyone to make use of technology such as phones and tablets, which the hospital has available for patient use, to facilitate communication with loved ones and patients in the hospital.”