The Ithacan

  •  

Accuracy • Independence • Integrity

September 7, 2020   |   Ithaca, NY

News

New positive COVID-19 case at IC, TC3 extends remote learning

New positive COVID-19 case at IC, TC3 extends remote learning
  Kate Wolfel/The Ithacan
The Ithaca College COVID-19 dashboard states that as of Sept. 7, there are three members of the college community who have tested positive for COVID-19. The college announced that two graduate students who live off-campus had tested positive for COVID-19 Sept. 4.
By — News Editor
Published: September 7, 2020

A third member of the Ithaca College community has tested positive for COVID-19, and Tompkins Cortland Community College (TC3) has extended its remote learning period to Sept. 11.

The Ithaca College COVID-19 dashboard states that as of Sept. 7, there are three members of the college community who have tested positive for COVID-19. The college announced that two graduate students who live off campus had tested positive for COVID-19 on Sept. 4.

TC3 announced that it would move to remote learning for Sept. 3–4 after six students tested positive for COVID-19. It announced Sept. 6 that it was extending remote instruction until Sept. 11 out of an abundance of caution and for contact tracing to be conducted after new COVID-19 cases were discovered. TC3 did not announce how many students tested positive.

Ithaca College is holding testing for those who are asymptomatic in the Athletics and Events Center from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 10 for students and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 15, 16, 22, 23, 29 and 30 for students and employees.

Students who are symptomatic are not allowed on campus and must go to the sampling site at The Shops at Ithaca Mall.

Alexis Manore can be reached at amanore@ithaca.edu or via Twitter: @AlexisManore

Latest Articles

New positive COVID-19 case at IC, TC3 extends remote learning

New positive COVID-19 case at IC, TC3 extends remote learning

By | Sep 7, 2020

National Recap: Protestors call for reform following Daniel Prude’s death

National Recap: Protestors call for reform following Daniel Prude’s death

By | Sep 7, 2020

Center for Print Production makes masks for Ithaca community

Center for Print Production makes masks for Ithaca community

By | Sep 7, 2020

Related Articles

Two IC graduate students test positive for COVID-19

Two IC graduate students test positive for COVID-19

By | Sep 4, 2020

UPDATE: 14 new COVID-19 cases identified in Cornell cluster, second cluster identified

UPDATE: 14 new COVID-19 cases identified in Cornell cluster, second cluster identified

By | Sep 2, 2020

Cornell changes COVID-19 alert level to low to moderate risk

Cornell changes COVID-19 alert level to low to moderate risk

By | Sep 3, 2020

Related Topics

COVID-19COVID-19 casesIthaca CollegeTC3Tompkins Cortland Community College