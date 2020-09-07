New positive COVID-19 case at IC, TC3 extends remote learning

A third member of the Ithaca College community has tested positive for COVID-19, and Tompkins Cortland Community College (TC3) has extended its remote learning period to Sept. 11.

The Ithaca College COVID-19 dashboard states that as of Sept. 7, there are three members of the college community who have tested positive for COVID-19. The college announced that two graduate students who live off campus had tested positive for COVID-19 on Sept. 4.

TC3 announced that it would move to remote learning for Sept. 3–4 after six students tested positive for COVID-19. It announced Sept. 6 that it was extending remote instruction until Sept. 11 out of an abundance of caution and for contact tracing to be conducted after new COVID-19 cases were discovered. TC3 did not announce how many students tested positive.

Ithaca College is holding testing for those who are asymptomatic in the Athletics and Events Center from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 10 for students and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 15, 16, 22, 23, 29 and 30 for students and employees.

Students who are symptomatic are not allowed on campus and must go to the sampling site at The Shops at Ithaca Mall.