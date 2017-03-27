Faculty unions reach contract agreement with administration

The Ithaca College contingent faculty union has reached a tentative contract agreement with the administration, guaranteeing it longer-term contracts and higher wages. The strike, which was planned for March 28 and 29, has officially been called off.

Longer-term contracts for full-time faculty and higher pay for part-time faculty have been the goals of the unions for the 17 months they have been bargaining with the administration. In the contract, it guarantees that part-time faculty will see a 24 percent raise over four years, bumping up the current three-credit course rate from $4,200 to $5,225 over the course of four years. Additionally, part-time faculty have been awarded longer-term contracts: Those who have been working at the college for over three years will be eligible for a two-year-long contract instead of a semester-long contract. Full-time faculty have also received longer-term contracts: After three years of working at the college, they will be eligible for a two-year-long contract, and after five years, they will be eligible for a three-year-long contract, all according to multiple union committee members.

The college also offered the unions, previously split into a part time–faculty union and a full time–faculty union, to exist as one unit, said Meagan Graham, assistant professor in the Department of Writing.

In a message sent to the campus community from the college’s bargaining committee, it was stated that the union’s next step will be to conduct a ratification vote.

This story will continue to be updated.