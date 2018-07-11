The Ithacan

  •  

Accuracy • Independence • Integrity

July 12, 2018   |   Ithaca, NY

News

Vice president of Human Resources to step down July 31

Vice president of Human Resources to step down July 31
  Connor Lange/The Ithacan
Brian Dickens, vice president of the Office of Human Resources, speaks at a faculty council meeting Dec. 5, 2017.
By — Assistant News Editor
Published: July 11, 2018

Brian Dickens, vice president of the Office of Human Resources, will be leaving his position at Ithaca College effective July 31.

In an email sent to faculty and staff at the college, Nancy Pringle, executive vice president and general counsel, said Dickens’ interim replacement will be a current human resources employee but the person for the position has not been determined yet.

The college has no further comment beyond the announcement by Pringle regarding Dickens’ departure, Robert Wagner, executive director of strategic communications, said in an email.

Laura O'Brien can be reached at lobrien3@ithaca.edu or via Twitter: @L_OBrien3

Latest Articles

Vice president of Human Resources to step down July 31

Vice president of Human Resources to step down July 31

By | Jul 11, 2018

College names vice president and general counsel

College names vice president and general counsel

By | Jul 10, 2018

Middle States reaccredit Ithaca College

Middle States reaccredit Ithaca College

By | Jul 5, 2018

Related Articles

College names vice president and general counsel

College names vice president and general counsel

By | Jul 10, 2018

School of Humanities and Sciences dean steps down July 1

School of Humanities and Sciences dean steps down July 1

By | Jul 3, 2018

President Shirley M. Collado introduces new provost at Faculty Council

President Shirley M. Collado introduces new provost at Faculty Council

By | May 2, 2018

Comments

Related Topics

Brian DickensIthaca Collegenancy pringleOffice of Human ResourcesRobert Wagner