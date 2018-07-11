Vice president of Human Resources to step down July 31

Brian Dickens, vice president of the Office of Human Resources, will be leaving his position at Ithaca College effective July 31.

In an email sent to faculty and staff at the college, Nancy Pringle, executive vice president and general counsel, said Dickens’ interim replacement will be a current human resources employee but the person for the position has not been determined yet.

The college has no further comment beyond the announcement by Pringle regarding Dickens’ departure, Robert Wagner, executive director of strategic communications, said in an email.