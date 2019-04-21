Advertisement
Advertisement

The Ithacan

  •  

Accuracy • Independence • Integrity

April 21, 2019   |   Ithaca, NY

Opinion

Letter to the Editor: Politics professor responds to Ithacan editorial

By
Published: April 21, 2019

Thank you for your editorial on IC Loves Israel Day pointing out that the name is politicized and misleading, hence inappropriate (April 18). I would have said as much had I accepted The Ithacan’s invitation to share my thoughts on the subject, but I didn’t. I feel it shouldn’t fall largely to Muslim critics of Israel’s policies to do the work of pointing out what should be obvious to anyone with a conscience: that the Israeli state has dispossessed Palestinian people, occupied their territories, and feels no compunction using disproportionate violence against them. (I distinguish between the Jewish people and the state of Israel since plenty of Jewish people are also critics of the state’s policies.)

I also hesitated to say anything because Muslims who support the right of Palestinian people to their homes and homeland are invariably dubbed anti-Semitic, as I have been, and as was Ilhan Omar in a recent op-ed in The Ithacan. For that matter, Jewish critics of Israel’s policies are routinely labeled self-hating. It is terribly wearisome to be slandered in this way.

Surely, loving Israel does not carry with it an obligation to support colonizing, dehumanizing and terrorizing the Palestinian people or impugning and silencing those who speak up against such practices.

Asma Barlas

Professor

Department of Politics

328 Muller Center

Latest Articles

Letter to the Editor: Politics professor responds to Ithacan editorial

Letter to the Editor: Politics professor responds to Ithacan editorial

By | Apr 21, 2019

IC hosts annual sustainability week

IC hosts annual sustainability week

By | Apr 21, 2019

Review: Singles for the week of 4/19

Review: Singles for the week of 4/19

By | Apr 20, 2019

Related Articles

Editorial: IC Loves Israel Day’s title distorts event’s mission

Editorial: IC Loves Israel Day’s title distorts event’s mission

By The Ithacan | Apr 17, 2019

Commentary: Ilhan Omar’s critique of AIPAC is anti-Semitic

Commentary: Ilhan Omar’s critique of AIPAC is anti-Semitic

By | Mar 24, 2019

Ilhan Omar is right to criticize AIPAC

Ilhan Omar is right to criticize AIPAC

By | Feb 19, 2019

Comments

Related Topics

anti-Semitismcriticizing israelIC Loves Israel Dayilhan omarIsraelisraeli policiesIsraeli-Palestinian Conflict