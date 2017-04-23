Baseball defeats Houghton College in a doubleheader

The Ithaca College baseball team defeated Houghton College April 19 in a doubleheader. This win marks the eighth in a row for the Bombers.

In game one, the Blue and Gold defeated the Highlanders 7–1. The Bombers got out to an early lead in the first and second innings scoring five runs. Senior second baseman Josh Savacool led off the hitting frenzy with a single, followed by senior shortstop Trevor Thompson with an RBI single to score Savacool. Sophomore outfielder Sam Little had an RBI groundout to score sophomore utility player Webb Little, making the score 2–0 after the first inning.

In the second inning, sophomore outfielder Matt Carey hit a single, followed by another single from Savacool. After two errors from the Highlanders, both Carey and Savacool scored. Thompson had his second RBI single of the day to score Webb, giving the Bombers a 5–0 lead.

The Highlanders came back in the bottom half of the second inning, but it was not enough to win in the later innings.

In the third inning, sophomore pitcher Andrew Bailey hit an RBI double and scored senior catcher Ryan Henchey.

The final run for the Bombers came from Savacool in the top of the fifth inning, this time hitting an RBI triple to score sophomore catcher Adam Gallagher.

In the second game the Bombers came out swinging again, leading the Highlanders 7–1 after the third inning and winning 9–4.

Junior outfielder Domenic Boresta hit a single in the third inning to score Bailey. Webb hit a triple that scored Savacool and Carey.

In the fifth inning, Sam had a two-run double that scored Webb and Savacool making the score 9–1.

The Highlanders began a comeback after sophomore infielder Taylor Huntsman hit a three-run double in the bottom of the seventh inning. The Bombers shut down the Highlanders after the home run.

The Bombers’ next game will be against SUNY New Paltz at 2 p.m. April 22 in New Paltz, New York.