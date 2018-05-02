Baseball secures victory against SUNY New Paltz

The Ithaca College baseball team defeated SUNY New Paltz 6–1 on May 1. With the win, the Bombers are 22–14 on the season and 10–7 in the Empire 8 Conference.

In the bottom of the first inning, junior Webb Little and senior Domenic Boresta committed a double steal, with Boresta scoring to put the Blue and Gold up 1–0.

In the bottom of the fourth, freshman shortstop Jack Lynch bunted to score junior designated hitter John Peterson and to extend the lead to 2–0.

New Paltz scored its only run of the game in the fifth when senior utility player Nick DePietro hit a sacrifice fly to score junior shortstop Ryan Frost.

Every game scored after that was by the Blue and Gold. The South Hill squad extended their lead in the fifth when junior first baseman Andrew Bailey doubled to left field to score Little.

The Bombers scored two runs in the sixth inning when Boresta doubled to right field to score sophomore catcher Andrew Wollner. Later in the inning, junior right fielder Jake Generali singled down the left field to score Boresta.

The final run was scored in the eighth inning when Wollner scored on a wild pitch to cap off the 6–1 victory.

Junior pitcher Jake Binder pitched eight innings for the Bombers while only allowing three hits. Little closed out the game by only allowing one hit.

The Blue and Gold are back in action against Alfred State College at 6:30 p.m. May 2 in Auburn, New York.