Bombers add to win streak with the defeat of Oswego State

The Ithaca College men’s soccer team came away with a 1–0 road win versus Oswego State University Sept. 18.

This victory marks the fourth straight win for the Bombers, an impressive start to the season. Senior striker Nate Mansfield scored the only goal of the game at 28:56 in the first half.

The goal was Mansfield’s third of the season, assisted by freshman defenseman Thomas Pierce. Pierce made a pass to Mansfield in front of the net, prompting the Oswego goalkeeper make a stop. With an empty net in front of him, Mansfield was able to head the ball across the goal line.

For the rest of the match, it was clear that Oswego would not go down without a fight. The game was physical throughout play, with each side picking up a number of fouls; the Blue and Gold with 12, Oswego with 5.

As the clock was ticking down and the Bombers still had a hold on the lead, Oswego turned up the intensity in an effort to walk away from the matchup with a number on the scoreboard. In the last few minutes of play, Oswego’s sophomore goalkeeper Brian Terra ran the ball all the way to midfield for a long distance kick in an urgent attempt at a last minute offensive attack.

The Bombers were able to secure the win, adding to their respectable record of 6–0–1, while Oswego leaves the game with a record of 3–2–1.

Oswego finished the game with only 2 shots, whereas the South Hill squad put up 10.

The Bombers will play its next game at 2 p.m Sept. 22 at Carp Wood Field against Clarkson University.