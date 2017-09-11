Field hockey defeats Misericordia 3–2 in overtime at home

The Ithaca College women’s field hockey team defeated Misericordia University 3–2 in overtime in their home opener Sept. 9 at the newly resurfaced Higgins Stadium. The win brought their record to 2–2 on the year.

The game was a defensive battle for much of the first half, but Misericordia’s senior forward Colby Eldridge slammed home a goal just before the end of the half. The Bombers responded in the second half when sophomore striker Brooke Novello evened the score at one. Seven minutes later, senior striker Michaela Donohue gave the Blue and Gold a lead off of a swift passing play from freshmen strikers Maya Rodgers and Arleigh Rodgers.

The lead would not last long however, three minutes and twenty seconds later, Misericordia freshman forward Madisyn Granoski tied the score at two. No more goals were scored in regulation, and the game would have to be decided in overtime.

During the overtime period, both teams had many chances to score. However, it was senior midfielder Amanda Schell who was able to deliver the dagger, as she was able to dangle past the defenders and wait out the Misericordia goalkeeper before firing home the golden goal.

The victory was not only the South Hill squad’s first home victory of the 2017–18 campaign, it was also the first home victory for new head coach Kaitlyn Wahila.

The Bombers next contest is against former Empire 8 rival Hartwick College. The game will be played at 4 p.m. Sept. 13 at Higgins Stadium.