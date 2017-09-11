Advertisement
Advertisement

The Ithacan

  •  

Accuracy • Independence • Integrity

September 11, 2017   |   Ithaca, NY

Sports

Field hockey defeats Misericordia 3–2 in overtime at home

Field hockey defeats Misericordia 3–2 in overtime at home
  SAM FULLER/THE ITHACAN
Senior midfielder Amanda Schell looks to pass the ball to a teammate while trying to get passed sophomore defender Kortney McEwen of Misericordia University. The Bombers won the game in overtime 3–2.
By — Contributing Writer
Published: September 11, 2017

The Ithaca College women’s field hockey team defeated Misericordia University 3–2 in overtime in their home opener Sept. 9 at the newly resurfaced Higgins Stadium. The win brought their record to 2–2 on the year.

The game was a defensive battle for much of the first half, but Misericordia’s senior forward Colby Eldridge slammed home a goal just before the end of the half. The Bombers responded in the second half when sophomore striker Brooke Novello evened the score at one. Seven minutes later, senior striker Michaela Donohue gave the Blue and Gold a lead off of a swift passing play from freshmen strikers Maya Rodgers and Arleigh Rodgers.

The lead would not last long however, three minutes and twenty seconds later, Misericordia freshman forward Madisyn Granoski tied the score at two. No more goals were scored in regulation, and the game would have to be decided in overtime.

During the overtime period, both teams had many chances to score. However, it was senior midfielder Amanda Schell who was able to deliver the dagger, as she was able to dangle past the defenders and wait out the Misericordia goalkeeper before firing home the golden goal.

The victory was not only the South Hill squad’s first home victory of the 2017–18 campaign, it was also the first home victory for new head coach Kaitlyn Wahila.

The Bombers next contest is against former Empire 8 rival Hartwick College. The game will be played at 4 p.m. Sept. 13 at Higgins Stadium.

Latest Articles

IC men’s and women’s tennis compete on the road

IC men’s and women’s tennis compete on the road

By | Sep 11, 2017

Field hockey defeats Misericordia 3–2 in overtime at home

Field hockey defeats Misericordia 3–2 in overtime at home

By | Sep 11, 2017

Women’s soccer goes 0–2 in Dallas, Pennsylvania, Sept. 9–10

Women’s soccer goes 0–2 in Dallas, Pennsylvania, Sept. 9–10

By | Sep 11, 2017

Trending Stories

Students interact with Collado at All-Student Gathering

Students interact with Collado at All-Student Gathering

By | Sep 10, 2017

Collado will not live in Ithaca College’s president’s mansion

Collado will not live in Ithaca College’s president’s mansion

By | Sep 5, 2017

If I’m not a person of color, and I’m not white, then what am I?

The term “people of color” includes Asian Americans

By | Oct 21, 2015

Related Articles

Field hockey goes 1–1 at the Connie Harnum Classic

Field hockey goes 1–1 at the Connie Harnum Classic

By | Sep 6, 2017

Field hockey looks for a new start with a new coach

Field hockey looks for a new start with a new coach

By | Aug 31, 2017

Ithaca College field hockey head coach announces retirement

Ithaca College field hockey head coach announces retirement

By | Mar 1, 2017

Comments

Related Topics

Amanda SchellArleigh RodgersBlue and GoldBombersBrooke NovelloColby EldridgeHartwick CollegeHiggins StadiumIthaca CollegeKaitlyn WahilaMadisyn GranoskiMaya RodgersMichaela DonohueMisericordia UniversitySouth Hill squadwomen’s field hockey