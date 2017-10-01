Advertisement
Advertisement

The Ithacan

  •  

Accuracy • Independence • Integrity

October 1, 2017   |   Ithaca, NY

Sports

Field hockey wins at home against St. Lawrence 2–1

Field hockey wins at home against St. Lawrence 2–1
  CLARA MONTAGUE/THE ITHACAN
Junior strikers Meg Dowd corrals the ball as senior defender Molly Wood of St. Lawrence tries to cut Dowd off. The Bombers defeated the Saints 2–1 at Higgins Stadium.
By — Staff Writer
Published: October 1, 2017

The Ithaca College women’s field hockey team defeated St. Lawrence University 2–1 in a Liberty League matchup on Sept. 30. The Bombers were able to play with the Saints in the first half before taking control in the second half.

The game was a defensive battle from the beginning, but St. Lawrence had a slight edge in possession. The Bombers stayed tough on defense, and were able to keep the ball out of the net for the majority of the first half.

However, at 26:28 in the first half, Tori Shaffer was able to corral a ball in the arc and fire it home to put the Saints up 1–0. The Bombers responded by increasing their intensity, which eventually led to a breakthrough.  At 32:42, junior striker Meg Dowd handled the ball towards the bottom of the zone, and finessed a pass to senior striker and captain Amanda Schell, who one-timed the ball into the back of the net, evening the score.

The Bombers came out flying in the second half, and had numerous quality chances. Saints’ goalie Sophie Cardenali was successfully defending many of the South Hill squad’s best chances. However, at 13:23, Schell stick handled towards the net, wound up, and rifled the ball towards the net.

Senior striker and captain Michaela Donohue was able to deflect the shot into the net to give the Bombers the lead. The Bombers were able to hold on for the remainder of the game, and obtain their first Liberty League win in program history.

St. Lawrence head coach Fran Grembowicz appreciated her team’s effort, but is disappointed with the outcome.

“The first half was even,” Grembowicz said. “We were outplayed in the second half, but still had some quality chances. We weren’t able to convert today, and that is why we lost the game.”

Bombers head coach Kaitlyn Wahila was very happy with how her team played.

“I was very happy with the second half,” Wahila said. “We dominated in the second half, and finished the game well. I liked how we came out of their time out, and didn’t allow any big opportunities”

The Blue and Gold are back in action at 1 p.m. Oct. 1 against SUNY Cortland at Higgins Stadium.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Articles

Field hockey wins at home against St. Lawrence 2–1

Field hockey wins at home against St. Lawrence 2–1

By | Oct 1, 2017

Football defeats Hobart 24–21 after wild fourth quarter

Football defeats Hobart 24–21 after wild fourth quarter

By | Oct 1, 2017

Review: Netflix’s Animated comedy delves into drama

Review: Netflix’s Animated comedy delves into drama

By | Oct 1, 2017

Trending Stories

Nagee Green found guilty for murder of Anthony Nazaire

Nagee Green found guilty for murder of Anthony Nazaire

By | Sep 28, 2017

Getting to the core of the 35th annual Applefest

Getting to the core of the 35th annual Applefest

By | Sep 27, 2017

If I’m not a person of color, and I’m not white, then what am I?

The term “people of color” includes Asian Americans

By | Oct 21, 2015

Related Articles

Field hockey shuts out Elmira College 5–0 at home

Field hockey shuts out Elmira College 5–0 at home

By | Sep 28, 2017

Field hockey winning streak snapped by Union College

Field hockey winning streak snapped by Union College

By | Sep 24, 2017

IC junior balances both field hockey and women’s lacrosse

IC junior balances both field hockey and women’s lacrosse

By | Sep 20, 2017

Comments

Related Topics

Amanda SchellBlue and GoldBombersFran GrembowiczHiggins StadiumIthaca CollegeKaitlyn WahilaMeg DowdMichaela DonohueSaintsSophie CardenaliSouth Hill squadSt. Lawrence UniversitySUNY-CortlandTori Shafferwomen’s field hockey