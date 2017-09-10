Football goes down 31–0 against SUNY Brockport

The Ithaca College football team was shutout by No. 25 SUNY Brockport 31–0 Sept. 9 at Bob Boozer Field. This was the Bombers’ first shutout since 2015 when they lost to St. John Fisher 34–0.

Senior Adam Fron started the game at quarterback, but after completing 5 of 8 passes for 11 yards, Fron was replaced under center by freshman Wahid Nabi with four minutes and 57 seconds remaining in the second quarter.

On the first play of his career, Nabi’s pass deflected off of the hands of sophomore wide receiver Will Gladney and was intercepted by the Golden Eagles.

Even though they were never able to score any points, the Bombers were able to move the ball better under Nabi, who threw a second interception on the Brockport 10–yard line in the third quarter. He finished the game completing 13 of 26 passes for 153 yards and two interceptions.

Gladney was the high point of the Bombers’ offense last week in their 20–17 loss to Alfred University with 10 catches for 147 yards and one touchdown, but was held to six catches for 35 yards this week.

The Golden Eagles outgained the Bombers in total offense 442 yards to 229, led by sophomore quarterback Joe Germinerio, who finished the game with 24 completions on 37 attempts for 268 yards and two touchdowns.

Brockport also amassed 174 yards on the ground, led by 91 from Germinerio, who also ran in a touchdown. Junior running back Justin Morrison ran for 63 yards on 18 carries.

The Bombers will look for their first win of the season at 1 p.m. Sept. 16 in Canton, New York, as they face St. Lawrence University in the first conference matchup of the season and first game as a member of the Liberty League Conference.