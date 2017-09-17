Advertisement
September 17, 2017

Sports

Football picks up first win of the season Sept. 16

  FILE PHOTO OF THE ITHACAN
By — Staff Writer
Published: September 17, 2017

The Ithaca College football team picked up its first win of the season Sept. 16. defeating St. Lawrence University 24–13 in Canton, New York. This game was also the Bombers’ first conference win in the Liberty League.

Sophomore wide receiver Will Gladney had his best game of the season, leading the receiving core with two touchdowns and 180 yards on seven receptions. Gladney now has 23 receptions and 362 receiving yards for the season.

Freshman quarterback Wahid Nabi got to start for the Bombers, throwing for all three of the Blue and Gold’s touchdowns and passing for 16 completions over 26 attempts.

The Saints’ defense could not stop the Bombers’ receiving core of Gladney, senior JR Zazzara, freshman Andrew Vito, and senior running back Tristan Brown, as they amassed a total of 357 receiving yards during the game.

The Bombers’ scoring opened up quickly with a 68-yard touchdown pass from Nabi to Gladney on their first drive of the game. However, the Saints would answer with a nearly 10 minute drive down the field, scoring their first touchdown of the game making the score 7–6.

Vito then scored his first touchdown of his college career with a 35-yard pass from Nabi late in the first quarter, giving the Bombers a 14–6 lead.

Junior kicker David Prudhomme completed a 34-yard field goal in the third quarter. Nabi found Gladney again in the fourth for his third touchdown of the game.

The Saints answered on the following drive making the score 24–13, but could not get past the Bombers’ defense for the rest of the game. The Bombers’ held St. Lawrence to just 21 total yards after the Saints’ second touchdown.

The Bombers will look to continue their winning ways following their bye week as they host Hobart College at 1 p.m. Sept. 30 at Butterfield Stadium.

