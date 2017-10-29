Advertisement
The Ithacan

  •  

Accuracy • Independence • Integrity

October 29, 2017

Sports

Football shuts out Utica College 14–0 on the road

Football shuts out Utica College 14–0 on the road
  FILE PHOTO OF THE ITHACAN
By — Senior Writer
Published: October 29, 2017

The Ithaca College football team shutout Utica College 14–0 on Oct. 28 at Charles A. Gaetano Stadium in Utica, New York. This is the Bombers’ third shutout in the past two seasons.

The Blue and Gold forced three turnovers including three interceptions of Utica quarterback Vinny Aloi by senior defensive backs Jordan Schemm and Mike Miller and linebacker Dan Loizos.

The Bombers saw their offensive success come on the ground putting up 231 yards and both of the team’s touchdowns. Senior running back Tristan Brown led the way with 144 yards on 24 rushing attempts and one touchdown. The passing game was not as explosive, as freshman Wahid Nabi completed 13 of 23 passes for 121 yards.

The Bombers also had ball security problems in this game, fumbling four times and losing three of them. The fumbles came from Brown, Nabi and sophomore wide receiver Will Gladney who fumbled twice but recovered once.

The South Hill squad will return to action at 1 p.m. Nov. 4 to take on Union College at Butterfield Stadium in its final conference game of the season. A loss would remove the Bombers from playoff contention.

 

Matt Hornick can be reached at mhornick@ithaca.edu or via Twitter: @MHornick21

