“In this week’s edition of “How IC Sports,” Cal Dymowski and Kaitlin Maniscalo are joined by senior Maddie Keppel, midfielder and back defender, to talk about the team’s unprecedented success, including recently beating SUNY Cortland for the first time in 18 years. The trio also talk about the drastic highs and lows the program has been through recently, and how head coach Kaitlyn Wahila has shaped that.

