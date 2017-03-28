IC Baseball loses game to St. John Fisher 5–4

The Ithaca College baseball team lost to the St. John Fisher Cardinals 5–4 at Onondaga Community College in Syracuse, New York. With the win, the Cardinals improve to 7–5 and 1–0 in Empire 8 play this season. With the loss, the Bombers fall to 6–5 and 0–1 in Empire 8 play.

Sophomore pitcher Andrew Bailey took the loss on the mound, falling to 1–1 on the season. Bailey played two innings, giving up two runs on two hits, in relief for sophomore Jake Binder.

Binder was the Bomber’s starting pitcher who played seven innings and gave up three runs.

The Blue and Gold got on the board first in the bottom of the first inning when senior catcher Ryan Henchey hit a RBI single to right field, bringing home sophomore utility player Webb Little. The lead was doubled when sophomore outfielder Sam Little was driven home by a single off the bat of Bailey. The Bombers tripled their lead in the third inning when Sam Little hit a sacrifice fly ball, scoring Webb Little.

In the fourth inning, the Cardinals started to chip away at the Bombers’ lead, after a solo shot by junior first baseman Scott Eisenmenger. The score remained 3–1 until the sixth inning when Cardinal freshman utility player Allen Murphy hit a double allowing Eisenmenger to score from first base to make it a 3–2 ballgame.

The Cardinals tied the game at 3–3 two batters later due to a single to center field by freshman infielder Thomas Pasquale, scoring Murphy. St. John’s pulled ahead of the South Hill squad in the top of the ninth inning when Eisenmenger hit a single down the right field line, scoring senior infielder Evan Ryan.

The lead went up to 5–3 on the next batter when Murphy singled home senior outfielder Nate Roethel. The Bombers got one back in the bottom half after a home run by senior shortstop Trevor Thompson to make it a 5–4 game.

The Bombers are back in action against the SUNY Oswego Lakers at 3 p.m. March 28 at Freeman Field.