IC Volleyball goes 1–1 against Liberty League opponents

The Ithaca College women’s volleyball team faced its first Liberty League opponents, while splitting its games 1–1 Sept. 22 to 23. The Bombers defeated the Bard College Raptors in a 3–0 fashion Sept. 22 but fell to the Vassar College Brewers 3–1 Sept. 23.

The South Hill squad made its Liberty League debut sweeping the Raptors 3–0. The Bombers won the first set 25–17. They continued their dominance into the second set winning 25–15. The Bombers finished the job, winning the third and final set 25–14.

Freshman setter Delaney Runyon led the team with 16 assists. This was Runyon’s first game action since playing against Messiah College Sept. 9. Freshman middle hitter Reagan Stone led the team in kills with seven, while senior defensive specialist Kayla Gromen and junior libero Tara Stilwell paved the way with eight digs each.

“Every week we work hard at practices and continuously improving,” freshman outside Sarah Jennison said. “We focus on taking the court with passion, energy and a mindset to play hard.”

In their second Liberty League faceoff against the Vassar College Brewers, the Bombers fell 3–1. The South Hill squad was unable to hold on to a 17–14 lead, losing the set 25–23. The second set consisted of a back-and-forth battle until the Brewers were able to close out the set 25–23. The third set would finally fall the Bombers’ way as they won 25–14. In their second opportunity to close out the match, the Brewers won the fourth and final match 25–21.

For the second time, Stone led the team in kills with 16. Sophomore setter Caitlyn Floyd paced the team with 36 assists. Stilwell led the team in digs with 19.

The Bombers improved their record to 7–5 on the year and 1–1 in the Liberty League Conference. The next time the Bombers will see the court is at 11 a.m. Sept. 30 against Fredonia as they host the Ithaca Tri-Match at the Ben Light Gymnasium.