Men’s basketball defeats Rochester Institute of Technology

The Ithaca College men’s basketball team took down the Rochester Institute of Technology Tigers 78–61 on Jan. 8 in Rochester, New York. The team’s 43-point first half and three scorers with double-digit points led them to their seventh victory of the season.

Junior guard Sebastian Alderete lead the Blue and Gold with 26 points, tying his career high. He also had six rebounds. Alderete, a usual presence in the paint, expanded his game by making three out of four three-point attempts. He finished the game shooting an impressive 68 percent from the field.

The Bombers ended with 10 3-pointers as a team. However, the South Hill squad also made their presence felt down low with 30 points in the paint thanks to their fast-paced transition offense.

Junior guard Riley Thompson added 19 points and senior forward Peter Ezema contributed 10 points along with 8 rebounds.

The Tigers were lead by senior forward Jaymee Rosser who scored 11 points in the home loss. It was RIT’s ninth defeat of the season.

The Bombers improve to a 7–5 overall record and a 3–2 record in Liberty League play. The Blue and Gold will be back in action against St. Lawrence University at 7 p.m. Jan. 11 in the Ben Light Gymnasium.