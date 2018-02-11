Men’s basketball defeats St. Lawrence University

Coming off of a win against Clarkson University on Feb. 9, the Ithaca College men’s basketball team won its second straight game on Feb. 10, defeating St. Lawrence University 91–82. The Bombers are now 14–9 on the season and 9–7 in the Liberty League Conference while St. Lawrence falls to 5–17 on the season and 3–12 in the Liberty League.

It was a shootout in the opening half as the score was 30–30 with 5:25 remaining in the first half. The biggest lead of the half was a six-point lead by the Saints 42–36 with 2:38 minutes remaining. The college came back within one at the end of the first half 46–45.

Sophomore Riley Thompson led the way for the Bombers in the first half, scoring 11 points and going 3–6 from three-point range. Also making an impact in the first half was senior Marc Chasin, who had eight points and three assists. The Saints outshot the Bombers in the first half, shooting 56.7 percent from the field while the Blue and Gold shot 48.7 percent.

The Bombers held a lead for the entire second half. The Bombers’s biggest lead of the game was when the college led by 12 points with 5:17 remaining. From that point forward the Bombers would only let the Saints within eight points. The South Hill squad was once again outshot in the second half based on shooting percentage, but the difference was the Blue and Gold’s 17 made shots to the saints 12.

Thompson finished with a team-high 22 points and also went 6–6 from the free throw line. Miles Herman made a major impact off the bench for the Bombers, scoring 19 points going 9–12 from the field. The two major factors in the college’s win tonight were the 26 points scored off turnovers and 31 points from the bench.

The South Hill squad is back in action against the 7–16 Bard College Raptors at 8 p.m. Feb. 16 in Ben Light Gymnasium.