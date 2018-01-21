Advertisement
Sports

Men’s basketball earns wins against RPI and Skidmore

  PHOTO BY MAXINE HANSFORD
Junior forward Miles Herman dribbles past Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute junior center Marcus Giese during the game on Jan. 19.
By — Staff Writer
Published: January 21, 2018

The Ithaca College men’s basketball team rebounded from a loss against Clarkson University on Jan. 13 with victories on back-to-back days with a 75–69 win over Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and an 84–71 victory over Skidmore College.

Both of these wins gives the Bombers a 12–4 overall record this season and a 7–2 record in the Liberty League Conference.

In the matchup against RPI, the Blue and Gold were led by sophomore guard Riley Thompson’s 24 points, 12 coming from beyond the threepoint arc and eight from the free throw line. Senior guard Marc Chasin led the team with 10 assists while junior forward Peter Ezema led with nine rebounds.

The South Hill squad put up 39 points in the first half to give them a 14-point lead going into halftime. While the Bombers were outscored 44–36 in the second half, they were able to hang onto their lead.

The college was able to build its lead in the first half by shooting 58 percent from the field, including making 4-of-9 three-point attempts. The Blue and Gold held their opponent to 40 percent shooting in the victory.

In the contest against Skidmore College, the Bombers headed into the half with a onepoint lead. After the break, the Blue and Gold scored 44 en route to a 13-point victory and the team’s 12th win.

Chasin led the Bombers in scoring with 15 points, followed by Thompson’s 14 points and 12 points from junior guard Matt Flood.

The Bombers’ bench outscored the Thoroughbreds bench 34–6 throughout the game. Freshman forward Bryan Karl and senior guard Tyler Lemza each contributed 11 points off of the bench. Lemza also lead the team in rebounds with nine.

The Blue and Gold will play Hobart College, who handed them one of their two Liberty League Conference losses this year, at 8 p.m. on Jan. 26 in Geneva, New York.

