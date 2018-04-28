Advertisement
Advertisement

The Ithacan

  •  

Accuracy • Independence • Integrity

April 28, 2018   |   Ithaca, NY

Sports

Men’s Lacrosse beats Clarkson in quarterfinal matchup

Men’s Lacrosse beats Clarkson in quarterfinal matchup
  PHOTO ILLUSTRATION BY CAITIE IHRIG
By — Assistant Sports Editor
Published: April 28, 2018

The Ithaca College men’s lacrosse team earned a victory in the Liberty League Conference quarterfinals by defeating Clarkson University 12–7 April 28.

Clarkson took an early 1–0 lead when sophomore attack Conor Bartlett scored. Approximately a minute later, freshman attack Connor Brumfield scored to tie the game.

After another score by Clarkson to take the lead, the Bombers went on a four-goal spurt to put themselves up 5–2. Brumfield added two more goals on the day while senior midfielder Stephen Morrell and junior midfielder Conner Crosson each added a goal.

Senior midfielder Sam Groves cut the lead to 5–3 for Clarkson, but the Blue and Gold responded when junior midfielder Brendan King scored to put the South Hill squad up 6–3. Two more goals by the Bombers extended the lead to 8–3.

After Clarkson went on a two-goal run, Crosson scored again for the Bombers to put them up 9–5. Senior attack Jake Cotton found the net for his first goal of the game to put the score in double-digits for the Blue and Gold.

As the rest of the game went on, Brumfield scored two more goals to cap off the 12–7 victory. He finished with five goals on the day while Crosson finished with two goals. The leading scorers of the day for Clarkson were Bartlett and junior midfielder Shane Kilday, who each finished with two goals.

WIth the win, the Bombers will play in the Liberty League semi final against Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute at 3 p.m. May 2 in Troy, New York.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Articles

Men’s Lacrosse beats Clarkson in quarterfinal matchup

Men’s Lacrosse beats Clarkson in quarterfinal matchup

By | Apr 28, 2018

Review: Incoherent narrative hurts ‘Ismaël’s Ghosts’

Review: Incoherent narrative hurts ‘Ismaël’s Ghosts’

By | Apr 28, 2018

Review: Singles for the week of 4/27

Review: Singles for the week of 4/27

By | Apr 27, 2018

Advertisement
Advertisement

Related Articles

Dynamic duo dominates for the men’s lacrosse team

Dynamic duo dominates for the men’s lacrosse team

By | Apr 18, 2018

Men’s lacrosse falls to No. 1 RIT on April 11

Men’s lacrosse falls to No. 1 RIT on April 11

By | Apr 11, 2018

Women’s lacrosse secures sixth conference win

Women’s lacrosse secures sixth conference win

By | Apr 15, 2018

Comments

Related Topics

Blue and GoldBombersBrendan KingClarkson UniversityConner CrossonConnor BrumfieldConor BartlettIthaca CollegeJake CottonSam GrovesShane KildaySouth Hill squadStephen Morrell