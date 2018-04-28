Men’s Lacrosse beats Clarkson in quarterfinal matchup

The Ithaca College men’s lacrosse team earned a victory in the Liberty League Conference quarterfinals by defeating Clarkson University 12–7 April 28.

Clarkson took an early 1–0 lead when sophomore attack Conor Bartlett scored. Approximately a minute later, freshman attack Connor Brumfield scored to tie the game.

After another score by Clarkson to take the lead, the Bombers went on a four-goal spurt to put themselves up 5–2. Brumfield added two more goals on the day while senior midfielder Stephen Morrell and junior midfielder Conner Crosson each added a goal.

Senior midfielder Sam Groves cut the lead to 5–3 for Clarkson, but the Blue and Gold responded when junior midfielder Brendan King scored to put the South Hill squad up 6–3. Two more goals by the Bombers extended the lead to 8–3.

After Clarkson went on a two-goal run, Crosson scored again for the Bombers to put them up 9–5. Senior attack Jake Cotton found the net for his first goal of the game to put the score in double-digits for the Blue and Gold.

As the rest of the game went on, Brumfield scored two more goals to cap off the 12–7 victory. He finished with five goals on the day while Crosson finished with two goals. The leading scorers of the day for Clarkson were Bartlett and junior midfielder Shane Kilday, who each finished with two goals.

WIth the win, the Bombers will play in the Liberty League semi final against Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute at 3 p.m. May 2 in Troy, New York.