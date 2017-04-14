Men’s lacrosse wins at home against St. John Fisher

The Ithaca College men’s lacrosse team defeated the St. John Fisher College Cardinals April 12 19–10. The Bombers’ record improves to 10–2 on the year with a 4–1 record in Empire 8 play.

Sophomore attacker Will Witter scored four goals and senior attacker John Januszkiewicz scored three goals for the Bombers. Januszkiewicz became the sixth player in Bombers’ men’s lacrosse history to score over 200 career goals.

The Bombers won 22 of 32 faceoffs, led by senior midfielder Grant Osadchey, junior midfielder Steven Landspurg and senior defender Austin Smith. Senior goalie Jack Deragon earned his ninth win on the year.

The Bombers were on top of the Cardinals from the beginning, leading 6–1 after the first quarter.

At the half, the Blue and Gold were up 12–3 over the Cardinals.

In the third quarter, the Bombers limited the Cardinals to three more goals and were up 17–6 by the beginning of the fourth quarter.

The South Hill squad will play at 4 p.m. April 18 at Higgins Stadium against non-conference rivals Rochester Institute of Technology.