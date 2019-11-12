Men’s soccer falls to Clarkson in league quarterfinal

After clinching the No. 5 seed in the Liberty League Conference tournament, the Ithaca College men’s soccer team fell to Clarkson University 1–0 in the quarterfinal matchup Nov. 5.

Clarkson got the scoring started in the second half when freshman defender Kyle Jackson scored the Golden Knight’s lone goal of the game with a shot to the lower–left part of the goal off of a corner kick, which proved to be the difference-maker.

The score was tied at 0 at the end of the first half. The college’s defense held the Golden Knights to only two shots on goal, but the Bombers were unable to capitalize and finished the first half with just one shot on goal. Senior goalkeeper Max Lichtenstein finished the first half with two saves.

Throughout the second half, the Bombers tried to get things going multiple times, but never managed to put the ball in the net, despite dominating in almost every offensive category. In the second half, the Bombers outshot Clarkson 10–2. The South Hill squad also dominated in corner kicks with six in the second half to the Golden Knights’ one.

Sophomore defender Colin Shust led the college with two shots on goal, while freshman striker Aidan Keenan and senior striker Kevin Turi each finished with two shots. One of Keenan’s shots was on goal. Senior goalkeeper Max Lichtenstein finished with two saves.

The Bombers finish the regular season with an overall record of 12–5–2 with a 5–3–1 record within the Liberty League. They received an at-large bid to the NCAA tournament and will face off in the opening round against Keene State University at 3:30 p.m. Nov. 16 in Keene, New Hampshire.