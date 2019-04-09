Advertisement
Men’s Tennis defeats the Rochester Institute of Technology

By — Staff Writer
Published: April 9, 2019

The Ithaca College men’s tennis team claimed a victory over Rochester Institute of Technology on April 3 in Rochester, New York. The Bombers won eight of the nine varsity matchups, as well as all three exhibition bouts. This improved their Liberty League record to 2–2 on the season.

In the doubles matchups, juniors Minos Stavrakas and Colten Lavery defeated RIT’s sophomore Jacob Meyerson and freshman Brennan Bull 8–3. Senior Michael Gardiner and junior Max Prestwich earned Liberty League Doubles Team of the Week on April 1, but did not keep their winning streak when they lost to RIT sophomore Nick Lim and senior Patrick Mathews 8–7. Bomber’s senior Sam McGrath and junior Liam Spiegel won over RIT freshmen Jake Wolicki and Carter Casimir 8–3. Claiming a victory in an exhibition match, senior Garrett Boleslav and junior Sam Fried won 8–1 over RIT sophomores Gabriel von Kessel and Mac Yang Li.

In the singles matches, the Bombers dominated the court. Stavrakas defeated Bull 6–4 and 6–2. McGrath won over Tigers junior Spencer Lowitt 7–5 and 6–1. Gardiner defeated Mathews 6–1 and 6–4.  Lavery beat Wolicki 6–1 and 6–3. Prestwich won 6–1 and 6–3 over RIT junior Michael Peters. Boleslav defeated Tigers sophomore David Trimmer 6–2 in both matches. In exhibition matches, Fried won 6–1 and 6–3 over Lim, while Spiegel won 6–3 and 6–1 over Li.

