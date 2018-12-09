No. 4 wrestling sweeps competition in dual doubleheader

The Ithaca College wrestling team traveled to Oswego State for a dual meet doubleheader with the Oswego State Lakers and Jamestown Community College Jayhawks on Dec. 8. The Blue and Gold claimed victories over both the Lakers and the Jayhawks to improve to 3-2 on the year in dual meet competition.

In the opening round against the Lakers. Sophomore William Escobar defeated freshman Wyatt Gorman by major decision at 133-pounds. In the 141-pound weight class, sophomore Ray Wetzel won by decision over junior William Hardin. Junior Ben Brisman also won by decision but over senior Rocco Russo at 149-pounds. At 157-pounds, senior Jawan Jones had a sudden victory against sophomore Christian Gramuglia. In the 165-pound class, Oswego’s senior Trevor Hoffmier won by technical fall over the Bomber’s freshman Graden Alpert. Oswego senior Troy Seymour won by decision over sophomore Isaiah Mayes at 174-pounds. At 184-pounds, senior Jake Ashcraft defeated senior Jeff Lombardi by fall. Junior Ricardo Dawkins from Oswego won by decision over junior Dalton Elias at 197-pounds. Wrapping it up at heavyweight, freshman Bailey Plaster defeated freshman Nicholas Schmitt by fall.

In the second match against the Jayhawks, Senior Ferdinand Mase won by fall over freshman Paul Manning IV at 125-pounds. Escobar defeated Nick Kozlowski by decision at 133-pounds. In the 141, 149, 157 and 165-pound weight classes, the Bombers received forfeits. Mayes lost to freshman Daniel Torres at 174-pounds by decision. At 184-pounds, Ashcraft won by decision over sophomore Cameron Page. In the 197-pound class, freshman Dane Harter lost by fall to freshman Wyatt Holley. For the heavyweights, sophomore Nick Jones defeated Paster by fall. In an exhibition match, Alpert won by fall over sophomore Michael Zito.

The Bombers will return to the mats at 9 a.m. Jan. 4 in Louisville, Kentucky, for the NWCA National Duals event. A final schedule for the event will be released.