Softball beats RIT twice in doubleheader on Senior Day

The Ithaca College softball team defeated the Rochester Institute of Technology in both games of the double header Senior Day on April 28. In the first game, the Bombers won 8–4, and then won the second game 6–2.

In the first game, the Bombers scored seven runs in the first two innings. Junior third baseman Vanessa Brown singled to right field in the bottom of the first to score freshman right fielder Gabby Laccona and senior left fielder Allie Colleran.

Junior shortstop Hannah Anderson singled to center field to advance junior first baseman Alex Wright to second and score Brown. Wright then scored on a fielder’s choice play to extend the lead to 4–0.

In the second inning, Wright singled to left field to score Laccona. Brown and Wright crossed home plate next after a double by sophomore center fielder Abby Shields.

In the third, the Tigers answered with two runs of their own when senior first baseman Alexandria Lunderman singled up the middle to score junior second baseman Danielle Hotz and freshman center fielder Samm Carroll.

In the third, the Bombers scored again when Brown singled up the middle to score Colleran. The Tigers added two more runs in the fifth, but that was all they could score in the loss.

Brown went 3–4 with three RBIs while Laccona also went 3–4. Junior pitcher Haley Congdon got the win for the South Hill squad, improving her overall record to 8–2.

In the second game, the Blue and Gold again jumped out to a huge lead through the first four innings. In the first, Wright singled to score Laccona. When Wright attempted to steal second base on the next play, she made it safe and Brown scored on the throw. Wright then scored off an error to put the Bombers up 3–0.

In the bottom of the third, Brown scored again off a single by Anderson. In the fourth inning, Colleran singled to score sophomore catcher Rebecca DiSerio. Laccona then doubled to score junior designated player Nikkey Skuraton to put the Bombers up 6–0.

The Tigers scored two runs late in the game, but not enough to complete the comeback. Laccona and Brown both finished the game going 2–4.

The Blue and Gold are back in action against Manhattanville College in a doubleheader at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. April 29 in Purchase, New York.